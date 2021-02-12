 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Crystal City topples Herculaneum
0 comments

Recap: Crystal City topples Herculaneum

  • 0

Donovan Tullock had a game-high 30 points to lead Crystal City to a 55-42 win over Herculaneum Friday at Herculaneum.

Nate Pruneau also contributed 8 points to Crystal City's win. Dallin Fuller led the way for Herculaneum with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Crystal City was Calloway Dashner (9). The leading rebounder for Herculaneum was Isaiah Bracey (8)

Crystal City (9-10) goes on the road to play Crossroads College Prep on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Herculaneum (4-14) travels to St. Vincent on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports