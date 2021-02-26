 Skip to main content
Recap: Crystal City topples Valley Caledonia
Recap: Crystal City topples Valley Caledonia

Crystal City toppled Valley Caledonia 57-42 Friday at Valley Caledonia.

Donovan Tullock led Crystal City with 18 points and Carson Short added 14.

