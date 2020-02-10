Recap: Crystal City tops Bourbon

Crystal City got double-doubles from Logan Anderson (13 points, 13 rebounds) and Drew Richardson (16 points, 11 rebounds) defeating Bourbon 79-68 Monday at Bourbon.
The Hornets shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Crystal City were Nate Denby (20) and Carson Short (14). The other leading rebounder for Crystal City was Nate Denby (8).
Crystal City (8-10) visits KIPP St. Louis on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Bourbon (5-2) will host Owensville on Monday, February 17 at 7 p.m.