Recap: Crystal City triumphs over Bismarck

Crystal City triumphed over visiting Bismarck 70-30 Monday.
-
IDPH clears way for Metro East high schools to resume practice Monday
-
Hazelwood Central looks to get on track after two-month COVID-19 delay
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 7
-
Fort Zumwalt North pulls into tie for league lead by beating Washington
-
St. Dominic hands Priory first loss in battle between two of area's top players
The leading scorers for Crystal City were Carson Short (16), Donovan Tullock (15), Logan Anderson (11) and Nate Pruneau (10).
Crystal City (6-8) visits Valley Caledonia on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Bismarck (1-4) hosts Herculaneum on Tuesday, February 16 at 7 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.