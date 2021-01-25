 Skip to main content
Recap: Crystal City triumphs over Bismarck
Crystal City triumphed over visiting Bismarck 70-30 Monday.

The leading scorers for Crystal City were Carson Short (16), Donovan Tullock (15), Logan Anderson (11) and Nate Pruneau (10).

Crystal City (6-8) visits Valley Caledonia on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Bismarck (1-4) hosts Herculaneum on Tuesday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

