Recap: Crystal City triumphs over North County Christian
Crystal City triumphed over visiting North County Christian 63-25 Tuesday.

The Hornets hit 11 of 18 free throw attempts, while the Crusaders made five of six. Calloway Dashner led Crystal City with 16 points, while Kanden Bolton finished with 15 and Jayvion Keith added 10.

Crystal City (2-3) visits Bourbon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. North County Christian (2-3) goes on the road to play North Point on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

