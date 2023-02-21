Recap: Cuba defeats Herculaneum StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cuba defeated visiting Herculaneum 62-56 Tuesday.Cuba (5-8) hosts Salem on Monday at 7 p.m. Herculaneum (16-9) will host Fredericktown on Thursday at 7 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 02-21-2023 Archaeology STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys basketball spotlight: Stewart helps guide Triad along record-setting run Triad boys basketball coach Jeff Guidry demanded to know about the new kid. Chaminade keeps MCC title hopes alive by rolling past De Smet CREVE COEUR — When it was time to get going, Chaminade senior Nilavan Daniels put his game into high gear. Liefer sinks late free throws as Red Bud holds off Sparta, advances to 2A regional semifinals The Cahokia Conference Illinois Division champ Musketeers won their ninth game in a row. Poniewaz scores 20 points to lead Francis Howell to key win at Troy TROY, Mo. — Jeremiah Poniewaz is settling into his new home quite nicely. De Smet holds off CBC, earns at least share of MCC championship CREVE COEUR — De Smet seniors Justin Duff and Patrick Origliasso couldn’t stop smiling.