Recap: Cuba defeats St. James

Jan 10, 2023

Cuba defeated visiting St. James 54-49 Tuesday.Cuba (3-6) will host Sullivan on Friday at 7 p.m. St. James (3-8) plays at home against Steelville, Missouri on Friday at 5:30 p.m.