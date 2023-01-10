 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Cuba defeats St. James

Cuba defeated visiting St. James 54-49 Tuesday.

Cuba (3-6) will host Sullivan on Friday at 7 p.m. St. James (3-8) plays at home against Steelville, Missouri on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

