Recap: Danville defeats Althoff
Danville trailed by 16 at halftime and three after three quarters but rallied for a 83-78 win over Althoff Monday at Lincoln, Illinois.

Danville was sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 19 shots. The leading scorers for Danville were JaVaughn Robinson (21), Martez Rhodes (19), Jonathan Ireland (17) and O'Shaw Jones-Winslow (10). Keyshon Blackmon led Althoff with 24 points and Jordan Lewis added 10.

Danville (1-0) plays at Lincoln, Illinois on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Althoff (0-1) hosts Cahokia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

