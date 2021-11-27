Recap: Danville edges Belleville West

Danville edged Belleville West 67-65 Saturday at Lincoln, Illinois.
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran
Martez Rhodes led Danville with 23 points, while O'Shaw Jones-Winslow finished with 19 and Jayvin Miles added 14. The leading scorers for Belleville West were Daylen Byrd (15), Darvin Morris (13), Travion Hines (11) and David Marshall Jr. (11).
Belleville West (2-2) will host O'Fallon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.