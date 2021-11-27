 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Danville edges Belleville West
0 comments

Recap: Danville edges Belleville West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Danville edged Belleville West 67-65 Saturday at Lincoln, Illinois.

Martez Rhodes led Danville with 23 points, while O'Shaw Jones-Winslow finished with 19 and Jayvin Miles added 14. The leading scorers for Belleville West were Daylen Byrd (15), Darvin Morris (13), Travion Hines (11) and David Marshall Jr. (11).

Belleville West (2-2) will host O'Fallon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News