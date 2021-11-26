 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Danville topples Cahokia
0 comments

Recap: Danville topples Cahokia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Martez Rhodes had a game-high 28 points to lead Danville to a 79-66 win over Cahokia Friday at Lincoln, Illinois.

Danville shot 54 percent (19 of 35) from the field, while Cahokia shot 53 percent (23 of 43). Also finishing in double figures for Danville were Jonathan Ireland (14) and Jayvin Miles (13). Omario Gooden led Cahokia with 18 points, while Jimeque Harvey finished with 13 and Isaiah Sanders added 13. The leading rebounders for Cahokia were D'Kyren Kizer (9) and Omario Gooden (8).

Danville (2-1) visits Belleville West on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News