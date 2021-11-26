Recap: Danville topples Cahokia

Martez Rhodes had a game-high 28 points to lead Danville to a 79-66 win over Cahokia Friday at Lincoln, Illinois.
Danville shot 54 percent (19 of 35) from the field, while Cahokia shot 53 percent (23 of 43). Also finishing in double figures for Danville were Jonathan Ireland (14) and Jayvin Miles (13). Omario Gooden led Cahokia with 18 points, while Jimeque Harvey finished with 13 and Isaiah Sanders added 13. The leading rebounders for Cahokia were D'Kyren Kizer (9) and Omario Gooden (8).
Danville (2-1) visits Belleville West on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
