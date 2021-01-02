Recap: De Smet downs Westminster

De Smet downed visiting Westminster 56-48 Saturday.
Casen Lawrence led the way for Westminster with 17 points and Austin Vick added 11. The leading rebounder for Westminster was Austin Vick (10)
De Smet (5-1) will host Whitfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Westminster (4-2) plays at Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
