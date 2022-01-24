 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: De Smet handily defeats Parkway South

De Smet handily defeated visiting Parkway South 72-49 Monday.

Brian Taylor led De Smet with 24 points, while Justin Duff finished with 17 and Jemeal Goines added 11. Demonte Hurt led Parkway South with 12 points and Evan Renz added 11.

