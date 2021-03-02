Recap: De Smet handily defeats St. Charles West

De Smet handily defeated visiting St. Charles West 58-36 Tuesday.
The Spartans shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Justin Duff led De Smet with 13 points and Brennan Lovette added 11.
De Smet (13-6) plays at home against St. Charles on Thursday at 6 p.m.
