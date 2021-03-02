 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: De Smet handily defeats St. Charles West
0 comments

Recap: De Smet handily defeats St. Charles West

  • 0

De Smet handily defeated visiting St. Charles West 58-36 Tuesday.

The Spartans shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Justin Duff led De Smet with 13 points and Brennan Lovette added 11.

De Smet (13-6) plays at home against St. Charles on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports