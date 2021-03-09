 Skip to main content
Recap: De Smet rolls past St. Dominic
De Smet rolled past St. Dominic 71-44 Tuesday at TBD.

Brennan Lovette led De Smet with 18 points, while Jeremiah Walker finished with 18 and Brian Taylor added 10. Brendan Deters led St. Dominic with 22 points and Ryan Schwendeman added 14.

De Smet (15-6) goes on the road to play Cardinal Ritter on Friday at 6 p.m.

