Recap: De Smet topples Kirkwood

De Smet toppled visiting Kirkwood 55-41 Friday.
Brian Taylor led De Smet with 18 points, while Sekou Gassama finished with 13 and Jeremiah Walker added 12. The leading rebounder for De Smet was Sekou Gassama (8).
De Smet (10-5) will host CBC on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Kirkwood (13-3) visits Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
