 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: De Smet topples Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: De Smet topples Kirkwood

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

De Smet toppled visiting Kirkwood 55-41 Friday.

Brian Taylor led De Smet with 18 points, while Sekou Gassama finished with 13 and Jeremiah Walker added 12. The leading rebounder for De Smet was Sekou Gassama (8).

De Smet (10-5) will host CBC on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Kirkwood (13-3) visits Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports