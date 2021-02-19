 Skip to main content
Recap: De Smet tops SLUH
Recap: De Smet tops SLUH

De Smet topped visiting SLUH 53-43 Friday.

Sekou Gassama led the way for De Smet with 24 points and Brennan Lovette added 16.

De Smet (11-6) will host Vashon on Tuesday at 6 p.m. SLUH (6-8) hosts Hickman on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

