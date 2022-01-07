 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: De Smet triumphs over Althoff
Recap: De Smet triumphs over Althoff

De Smet got double-doubles from Jemeal Goines (14 points, 15 rebounds) and Brian Taylor (20 points, 11 assists) defeating visiting Althoff 88-52 Friday.

The Spartans shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 14 shots. Also finishing in double figures for De Smet was Justin Duff with 24 points.

De Smet (8-3) goes on the road to play Chaminade on Monday at 6 p.m. Althoff (2-13) plays at home against O'Fallon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

