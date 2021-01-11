Recap: De Smet triumphs over Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

Sekou Gassama posted 14 points and 11 rebounds to propel De Smet past visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 66-20 Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for De Smet was Brian Taylor with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for De Smet was Jemeal Goines (10).
De Smet (6-3) visits Francis Howell on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (1-4) plays at KIPP St. Louis on Tuesday.
