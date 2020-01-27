Recap: De Smet triumphs over Liberty (Wentzville)
De Smet triumphed over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 70-35 Monday.

Sekou Gassama led De Smet with 17 points, while Yaya Keita finished with 15 and Jeremiah Walker added 15. Gabe McCrary led Liberty (Wentzville) with 13 points.

Sports