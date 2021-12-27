Recap: De Smet triumphs over Parkway North

De Smet cruised to a 73-40 win over visiting Parkway North Monday.
The leading scorers for De Smet were Justin Duff (17), Jemeal Goines (14), Brian Taylor (12) and Isaiah Robinson (10). The leading rebounder for De Smet was Jemeal Goines (8).
De Smet (5-1) visits Whitfield on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:45 p.m. Parkway North (5-4) goes on the road to play Pattonville on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.
