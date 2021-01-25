Recap: De Smet triumphs over Parkway South

-
-
-
-
-
De Smet triumphed over Parkway South 78-42 Monday at Parkway South.
Sekou Gassama led De Smet with 22 points, while Brian Taylor finished with 13 and Brennan Lovette added 10. Tristan Brand led the way for Parkway South with 15 points and Rhyan Shanklin added 12.
