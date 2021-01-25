 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: De Smet triumphs over Parkway South
0 comments

Recap: De Smet triumphs over Parkway South

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

De Smet triumphed over Parkway South 78-42 Monday at Parkway South.

Sekou Gassama led De Smet with 22 points, while Brian Taylor finished with 13 and Brennan Lovette added 10. Tristan Brand led the way for Parkway South with 15 points and Rhyan Shanklin added 12.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports