Recap: De Smet triumphs over Parkway West

De Smet triumphed over Parkway West 77-39 Tuesday at Lafayette.
The Spartans were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Justin Duff led the way for De Smet with 16 points and Jemeal Goines added 12. Tre' Bell led the way for Parkway West with 21 points. The leading rebounder for De Smet was Jemeal Goines (8).
De Smet (6-1) visits Westminster on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway West (8-1) travels to Eureka on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
