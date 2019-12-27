Recap: De Smet triumphs over Parkway West

De Smet triumphed over visiting Parkway West 86-51 Friday.
Brennan Lovette led De Smet with 19 points, while Michael Skoff finished with 17 and Yaya Keita added 15. Tre' Bell led Parkway West with 17 points and Logan Wich added 12.
