Recap: De Smet triumphs over St. Charles

-
Cardinal Ritter rallies to beat University City in overtime for district title
-
Boys basketball district roundup: MICDS finds groove against Normandy; Roosevelt wins first district title in 45 years
-
King makes most of surprise start, helps CBC down Webster Groves
-
Kramer takes control to lift SLUH past Hazelwood Central
-
Boys basketball spotlight: Mascoutah bands together for unbeaten start after coach's death, COVID-delayed season
De Smet triumphed over visiting St. Charles 70-29 Thursday.
The leading scorers for De Smet were Brennan Lovette (15), Sekou Gassama (12), Jeremiah Walker (12), Justin Duff (10) and Brian Taylor (10).
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.