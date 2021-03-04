 Skip to main content
Recap: De Smet triumphs over St. Charles
De Smet triumphed over visiting St. Charles 70-29 Thursday.

The leading scorers for De Smet were Brennan Lovette (15), Sekou Gassama (12), Jeremiah Walker (12), Justin Duff (10) and Brian Taylor (10).

