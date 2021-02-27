 Skip to main content
Recap: De Soto gets by Hillsboro
Recap: De Soto gets by Hillsboro

De Soto got by visiting Hillsboro 58-55 Saturday.

Zach Whaley led Hillsboro with 16 points, while Logan Smith finished with 13 and Noah Holland added 12. The leading rebounder for Hillsboro was Zach Whaley (10)

De Soto (14-11) visits North County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

