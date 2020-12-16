 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: De Soto gets by St. Clair
0 comments

Recap: De Soto gets by St. Clair

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Aidan Blair had a game-high 25 points to lead De Soto to a 49-46 win over St. Clair Wednesday at St. Clair.

The Dragons were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 18 shots. Also finishing in double figures for De Soto was Jack Hooper with 12 points. Chase Walters was the leading scorer for St. Clair with 14 points and Wesley Hinson added 10. The leading rebounder for De Soto was Jordan Mertens (10). The leading rebounder for St. Clair was Chase Walters (9)

De Soto (3-5) will host Festus on Tuesday, January 5 at 7 p.m. St. Clair (1-3) plays at Hermann on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports