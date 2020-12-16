Recap: De Soto gets by St. Clair

Aidan Blair had a game-high 25 points to lead De Soto to a 49-46 win over St. Clair Wednesday at St. Clair.
The Dragons were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 18 shots. Also finishing in double figures for De Soto was Jack Hooper with 12 points. Chase Walters was the leading scorer for St. Clair with 14 points and Wesley Hinson added 10. The leading rebounder for De Soto was Jordan Mertens (10). The leading rebounder for St. Clair was Chase Walters (9)
De Soto (3-5) will host Festus on Tuesday, January 5 at 7 p.m. St. Clair (1-3) plays at Hermann on Friday at 6 p.m.
