Recap: DuBourg rolls past Roosevelt

DuBourg rolled past Roosevelt 81-55 Saturday at SLUH.
Free throw shooting was key to the Cavaliers win. DuBourg connected on 25 of 39 attempts, while the Rough Riders made just seven of nine. Dampier Evans led DuBourg with 22 points, while Jackson Chatman finished with 15 and Micah Holt added 13. Malik Leggette led the way for Roosevelt with 17 points and Justyn Boyd added 12.
DuBourg (4-4) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Roosevelt (1-10) hosts Carnahan on Monday, January 6 at 6:15 p.m.