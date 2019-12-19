Recap: DuBourg triumphs over Fort Zumwalt East

DuBourg triumphed over Fort Zumwalt East 62-26 Thursday at Lindenwood University.
The Cavaliers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 15 shots. Micah Holt led DuBourg with 18 points and Elliott Johnson added 11. Amori Johnson was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 9 points. The leading rebounders for DuBourg were Dampier Evans (10) and Tyree Wesley (8).
DuBourg (3-1) visits Westminster on Friday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-5) plays at Parkway North on Thursday, January 2 at 5:30 p.m.