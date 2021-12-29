 Skip to main content
Recap: Duchesne beats Ritenour
Recap: Duchesne beats Ritenour

Duchesne beat visiting Ritenour 72-56 Wednesday.

The leading scorers for Duchesne were Cam Lee (22), Amorion Oliphant (15), Nathan DeGuentz (13) and Ethan Kissell (12). Jaylen Patterson led Ritenour with 19 points, while Grayson Rogers finished with 13 and Carlos Love added 10.

Duchesne (2-7) will host St. Charles West on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Ritenour (1-8) goes on the road to play Jennings on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

