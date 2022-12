Cam Lee had a game-high 25 points to lead Duchesne to a 55-53 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt North Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Duchesne were Josh Baker-Mays (16) and Ethan Kissell (10). Kobe Anderson led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 13 points and Trent Menke added 12.

Duchesne (3-5) plays at St. Charles West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (2-9) plays at Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m.