Recap: Duchesne gets by St. Charles West
Duchesne got by St. Charles West 47-44 Saturday at St. Charles West.

Ryan Gancarz led the way for Duchesne with 14 points and Cam Lee added 10.

Duchesne (1-4) will host St. Charles on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Charles West (3-7) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

