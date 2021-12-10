Recap: Dupo topples Lebanon, Illinois

Dupo toppled Lebanon, Illinois 55-42 Friday at Lebanon, Illinois.
The Tigers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 16 shots. Chase Mantz led the way for Dupo with 16 points and Nate Ticer added 12.
Dupo (2-6) plays at home against Mount Olive on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (0-5) plays at Christ Our Rock on Saturday at 5 p.m.
