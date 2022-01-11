 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis beats Belleville East
East St. Louis beat Belleville East 71-55 Tuesday at Belleville East.

The Flyers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 19 shots. The leading scorers for East St. Louis were Daveon Hawkins (24), Macaleab Rich (15), Christian Jones (11) and Demarion Brown (10). The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Macaleab Rich (8).

East St. Louis (14-4) hosts Confluence on Wednesday, January 26 at 7 p.m. Belleville East (11-6) hosts Collinsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

