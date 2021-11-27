 Skip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis beats Rockford Guilford
East St. Louis beat Rockford Guilford 78-60 Saturday at Rockford Jefferson.

Christian Jones led East St. Louis with 19 points, while Macaleab Rich finished with 17 and Demarion Brown added 12. Bryson Hodge led Rockford Guilford with 27 points, while Meckhi Dolby finished with 11 and Malachi Johnson added 10.

East St. Louis (4-0) goes on the road to play Normal Community on Saturday, December 4 at 7:45 p.m.

