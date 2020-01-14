Recap: East St. Louis breezes by Alton
0 comments

Recap: East St. Louis breezes by Alton

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Armond Williams posted 12 points and 10 rebounds to propel East St. Louis over visiting Alton 78-57 Tuesday.

The Flyers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 19 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Patrick Readye (19), LaShawn Johnson (17) and Jabril Olivaria (15). Other leading rebounders for East St. Louis were LaShawn Johnson (8) and Patrick Readye (8).

East St. Louis (9-5) plays at Edwardsville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (9-8) travels to Edwardsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports