Recap: East St. Louis breezes by Alton

Armond Williams posted 12 points and 10 rebounds to propel East St. Louis over visiting Alton 78-57 Tuesday.
The Flyers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 19 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Patrick Readye (19), LaShawn Johnson (17) and Jabril Olivaria (15). Other leading rebounders for East St. Louis were LaShawn Johnson (8) and Patrick Readye (8).
East St. Louis (9-5) plays at Edwardsville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (9-8) travels to Edwardsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.