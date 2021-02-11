 Skip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis breezes by Collinsville
East St. Louis breezed by Collinsville 58-38 Thursday at Collinsville.

Ryan Stevenson led East St. Louis with 19 points, while Macaleab Rich finished with 14 and Christian Jones added 12. Tray Swygeart led the way for Collinsville with 14 points and Kyle Moore added 11. The leading rebounders for East St. Louis were David Granger (9) and Macaleab Rich (8).

East St. Louis (2-1) hosts Belleville West on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Collinsville (1-2) visits O'Fallon on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

