Recap: East St. Louis breezes by Machesney Park Harlem

Macaleab Rich had a game-high 31 points to lead East St. Louis to a 88-67 win over Machesney Park Harlem Saturday at Machesney Park Harlem.
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran
Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Robert McCline (14), Demarion Brown (13) and Christian Jones (12). Lathan Lewis led Machesney Park Harlem with 22 points, while DeAndre Young finished with 18 and Dane Dailing added 13.
East St. Louis (3-0) visits Rockford Guilford at 3:30 p.m today.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.