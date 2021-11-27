 Skip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis breezes by Machesney Park Harlem
Recap: East St. Louis breezes by Machesney Park Harlem

Macaleab Rich had a game-high 31 points to lead East St. Louis to a 88-67 win over Machesney Park Harlem Saturday at Machesney Park Harlem.

Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Robert McCline (14), Demarion Brown (13) and Christian Jones (12). Lathan Lewis led Machesney Park Harlem with 22 points, while DeAndre Young finished with 18 and Dane Dailing added 13.

East St. Louis (3-0) visits Rockford Guilford at 3:30 p.m today.

