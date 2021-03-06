Recap: East St. Louis breezes by O'Fallon

East St. Louis breezed by O'Fallon 63-43 Saturday at O'Fallon.
-
Mayo's 3-pointer at buzzer gives Chaminade stunning district title over CBC
-
Lift for Life surges past Thayer to make first state semifinal in program history
-
Boys basketball district roundup: Rauh rallies Lutheran South past Vianney; Westminster edges MICDS
-
Monroe City rallies late to stun O'Fallon Christian in Class 3 quarterfinal battle
-
Fort Zumwalt North pulls away from Francis Howell in second half
Macaleab Rich was the leading scorer for East St. Louis with 17 points and Ryan Stevenson added 14. Latrell Bonner led O'Fallon with 15 points and Chris Porter added 12.
O'Fallon (4-8) plays at home against Belleville West on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.