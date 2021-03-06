 Skip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis breezes by O'Fallon
Recap: East St. Louis breezes by O'Fallon

East St. Louis breezed by O'Fallon 63-43 Saturday at O'Fallon.

Macaleab Rich was the leading scorer for East St. Louis with 17 points and Ryan Stevenson added 14. Latrell Bonner led O'Fallon with 15 points and Chris Porter added 12.

O'Fallon (4-8) plays at home against Belleville West on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

