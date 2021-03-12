 Skip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis defeats Belleville East
Macaleab Rich posted 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel East St. Louis past Belleville East 52-46 Friday at Belleville East.

The Flyers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Christian Jones (12) and Jalen Watson (11). The other leading rebounder for East St. Louis was David Granger (15).

