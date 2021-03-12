Recap: East St. Louis defeats Belleville East

-
Lift for Life basketball teams make historic state semifinal journey together
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Boys sectional roundup: Reed hits a career high as Chaminade tops Marquette; De Smet downs St. Dominic
-
Lawson leads the way as Lutheran South knocks off Borgia in sectional showdown
-
Troy hits on all cylinders for Class 6 sectional victory against Washington
Macaleab Rich posted 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel East St. Louis past Belleville East 52-46 Friday at Belleville East.
The Flyers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Christian Jones (12) and Jalen Watson (11). The other leading rebounder for East St. Louis was David Granger (15).
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.