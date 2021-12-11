 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: East St. Louis downs Blair Oaks
0 comments

Recap: East St. Louis downs Blair Oaks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Macaleab Rich had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead East St. Louis past Blair Oaks 72-63 Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

The Flyers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Christian Jones (20) and Demarion Brown (10). The other leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Demarion Brown (8).

East St. Louis (7-1) plays at Belleville West on Friday at 6 p.m. Blair Oaks (0-1) will host Cardinal Ritter on Saturday, January 15.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News