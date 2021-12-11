Recap: East St. Louis downs Blair Oaks

Macaleab Rich had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead East St. Louis past Blair Oaks 72-63 Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
-
Bench, depth carry Webster Groves past Miller Career, sets up finale with loaded Staley
-
Fort Zumwalt South claims fourth succrssive Warrior Classic title game win over Marquette
-
Jones, Rich help East St. Louis hold off Collinsville in conference showdown
-
O'Fallon keeps on rolling with SWC win over Alton
-
Boys basketball notebook: Vianney scoring like never before; Seckman ends eight-game skid to Hillsboro
The Flyers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Christian Jones (20) and Demarion Brown (10). The other leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Demarion Brown (8).
East St. Louis (7-1) plays at Belleville West on Friday at 6 p.m. Blair Oaks (0-1) will host Cardinal Ritter on Saturday, January 15.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.