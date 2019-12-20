Recap: East St. Louis edges Belleville West
Recap: East St. Louis edges Belleville West

East St. Louis edged Belleville West 60-58 Friday at Belleville West.

The leading scorers for East St. Louis were Jabril Olivaria (14), Jashawn Anderson (13), Macaleab Rich (13) and LaShawn Johnson (10). Keli'i Price led Belleville West with 18 points, while Tommie Williams finished with 15 and Deonte Wright added 12. The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was LaShawn Johnson (9).

East St. Louis (4-4) goes on the road to play Hazelwood Central on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Belleville West (3-5) plays at home against Confluence on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

