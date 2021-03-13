Recap: East St. Louis gets by Edwardsville

-
Boys basketball quarterfinal roundup: Westminster tops Tolton; Chaminade, Lutheran South also move on
Vashon cruises back to the final four with win over New Madrid County
Stacker's slam helps propel Cardinal Ritter back to final four
Fort Zumwalt North earns first state semifinal appearance by topping Troy
Lift for Life falls to juggernaut Hartsville in Class 3 boys state semifinal
East St. Louis got by Edwardsville 30-27 Saturday at Edwardsville.
Macaleab Rich led the way for East St. Louis with 15 points.
