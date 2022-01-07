Recap: East St. Louis gets by O'Fallon

East St. Louis fell behind O'Fallon 33-29 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 47-44 win Friday at O'Fallon.
-
Christian Jones led East St. Louis with 21 points and Macaleab Rich added 16. Rini Harris led O'Fallon with 8 points, while Kaleb Randolph finished with 8 and Jalen Smith added 8. The leading rebounders for East St. Louis were Christian Jones (9) and Macaleab Rich (9).
East St. Louis (13-3) visits Memphis East on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. O'Fallon (15-3) visits Metro-East Lutheran on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
