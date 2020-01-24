Recap: East St. Louis handily defeats Carbondale
0 comments

Recap: East St. Louis handily defeats Carbondale

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

East St. Louis handily defeated visiting Carbondale 63-40 Friday.

Jabril Olivaria led the way for East St. Louis with 17 points and Macaleab Rich added 15. The leading rebounders for East St. Louis were Armond Williams (10) and Macaleab Rich (8).

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports