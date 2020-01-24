Recap: East St. Louis handily defeats Carbondale

East St. Louis handily defeated visiting Carbondale 63-40 Friday.
Jabril Olivaria led the way for East St. Louis with 17 points and Macaleab Rich added 15. The leading rebounders for East St. Louis were Armond Williams (10) and Macaleab Rich (8).
