Recap: East St. Louis handily defeats Edwardsville

East St. Louis handily defeated visiting Edwardsville 53-28 Tuesday.
Macaleab Rich led the way for East St. Louis with 16 points and Daveon Hawkins added 13.
East St. Louis (12-3) travels to O'Fallon on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Edwardsville (7-8) plays at home against Collinsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
