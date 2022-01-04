 Skip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis handily defeats Edwardsville
East St. Louis handily defeated visiting Edwardsville 53-28 Tuesday.

Macaleab Rich led the way for East St. Louis with 16 points and Daveon Hawkins added 13.

East St. Louis (12-3) travels to O'Fallon on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Edwardsville (7-8) plays at home against Collinsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

