Recap: East St. Louis handily defeats O'Fallon

Armond Williams notched 26 points and 14 rebounds to propel East St. Louis past O'Fallon 67-45 Friday at O'Fallon.
The Flyers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis was LaShawn Johnson with 17 points. The other leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Jashawn Anderson (8).
East St. Louis (18-10) will host Collinsville on Friday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. O'Fallon (22-6) will host Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.