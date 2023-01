Macaleab Rich had a game-high 31 points to lead East St. Louis to a 80-57 win over Salem, Illinois Thursday at Salem, Illinois.

The Flyers were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Arlandieous Brown (11) and D'Necco Rucker (10). The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Macaleab Rich (8).