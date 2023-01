Davis Bynum had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead East St. Louis over Confluence 80-50 Tuesday at Confluence.

Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Antwan Robinson (13), Cameron Boone (12) and D'Necco Rucker (11). The other leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Cameron Boone (12).

East St. Louis (15-4) hosts Alton on Friday at 7 p.m. Confluence (3-12) goes on the road to play Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday, February 1 at 7 p.m.