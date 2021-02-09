 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: East St. Louis topples Alton
0 comments

Recap: East St. Louis topples Alton

  • 0

Macaleab Rich posted 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel East St. Louis past Alton 60-47 Tuesday at Alton.

Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Ryan Stevenson (17), David Granger (14) and Jalen Watson (11). Other leading rebounders for East St. Louis were David Granger (9) and Jalen Watson (9).

East St. Louis (1-1) plays at Collinsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (0-2) visits O'Fallon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Yadier Molina looking forward to 18th season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports