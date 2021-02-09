Recap: East St. Louis topples Alton

Macaleab Rich posted 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel East St. Louis past Alton 60-47 Tuesday at Alton.
Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis were Ryan Stevenson (17), David Granger (14) and Jalen Watson (11). Other leading rebounders for East St. Louis were David Granger (9) and Jalen Watson (9).
East St. Louis (1-1) plays at Collinsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (0-2) visits O'Fallon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
