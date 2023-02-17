Macaleab Rich posted 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead East St. Louis over Belleville East 59-45 Friday at Belleville East.
The Flyers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 25 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis was Robert McCline with 19 points. The other leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Cameron Boone (9).
East St. Louis (20-8) plays at home against Taylorville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Belleville East (25-6) hosts Granite City on Wednesday at 6 p.m.